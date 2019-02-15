Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over Pulwama attack allegations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged a strong protest over allegations by India linking Thursday’s blast in held Kashmir to Islamabad, reported ARY News.

The Foreign Office summoned the Indian diplomat and handed him a protest note, stating that India leveled unfounded allegations against Pakistan without carrying out a probe into the blast in Pulwama district that claimed the lives of over 45 security personnel.

“Pakistan strongly rejects the Indian government’s allegations. Jaish-e-Muhammad is a proscribed outfit and has no links with Pakistan. The alleged attackers belonged to the area under Indian occupation,” it said.

Earlier today, FO spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said, “the attack in Pulwama district of Indian occupied Kashmir “is a matter of grave concern.”

Read Also: Indian insinuations linking Pakistan with Pulwama attack rejected: FO

He said Pakistan has always condemned heightened acts of violence in the valley.

“We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in Indian government and media circles that seek to link the attack to State of Pakistan without investigations.”

A day earlier, over 45 Indian soldiers were killed in a bomb attack on a paramilitary convoy in occupied Kashmir.

According to reports, one of the vehicles carrying soldiers was completely destroyed in the attack, while five other cars in the convoy of Indian forces were badly damaged.

Comments

comments