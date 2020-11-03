Pakistan ‘strongly’ condemns heinous attack in Vienna

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned Monday’s attack in central Vienna that killed at least two people and injured more than a dozen others.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry tweeted: “Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack in Central #Vienna on Monday night,resulting in loss of precious lives & wounding many more.”

“We extend our deepest condolences & sympathies to families of victims & wish speedy recovery to those injured.”

The spokesperson said Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Gunmen attacked six locations in central Vienna starting outside the main synagogue, killing two people and injuring at least 14 in what Austria called a “repulsive terror attack” while hunting one or more assailants on the loose, according to Reuters.

Witnesses described the men firing into crowds in bars with automatic rifles, as many people took advantage of the last evening before a nationwide curfew was introduced because of COVID-19. Police shot and killed one assailant.

Police sealed off much of the historic centre of Vienna, urging the public to shelter in place. Many sought refuge in bars and hotels, while public transport throughout the old town was shut down and police scoured the city.

