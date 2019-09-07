Pakistan summons Indian deputy HC over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: The foreign office on Saturday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported.

The Indian forces on September 6 deliberately targeted innocent civilian participants of peaceful rallies organized to show solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

As a result, four innocent civilians, Iftikhar, 35 years old, son of Feroz, Raheel 20 years old son of Zameer, Farhan, 20 years old, son of Mehmood, and Adeel son of Mehmood, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” said a press release issued by FO.

The Director-General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

