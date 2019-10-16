Pakistan summons Indian envoy, lodges protest over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Foreign Office and lodged strong protest over recent ceasefire violations on the Line of Control, ARY News reported.

In recent ceasefire violation by Indian forces at Nezapir Sector three civilians were martyred and eight others sustained serious injuries.

Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned today at the foreign office and handed protest note by Director General South Asia and SAARC Mohammad Faisal.

Dr. Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

Indian occupation forces have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons along the line of control and the working boundary.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws, the FO said.

The protest note said the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

It is to be mentioned here that the Indian ceasefire violations have increased since 2017.

