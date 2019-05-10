Pakistan will continue its support for Kashmiris: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Friday said that Pakistan would continue to support the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self determination.

Briefing the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Issue, FM Qureshi said, “India is committing massacre of Kashmiris in the Occupied Kashmir which will be highlighted at every forum.”

FM Qureshi said the recent reports of human rights commission and all parties parliamentary group of UK had not only supported their perspective but also demanded legal action against atrocities being done in Occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister said, “The UK parliamentarians have submitted a unanimous resolution which demanded the resolution of Kashmir issue according to United Nations resolutions.”

Read More: No power can suppress Kashmiris’ right to self-determination: AJK president

Earlier, Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on April 14 had said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had been struggling for their democratic rights including the right to self-determination for over two centuries and added that no power on earth could snatch the will of Kashmiri people for their legitimate and undeniable right for self-determination.

Addressing Biannual Convention of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association in Muzaffarabad, Sardar Masood Khan had said that no solution to Kashmir dispute would be acceptable unless it had the sanction of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Comments

comments