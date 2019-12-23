Pakistan supports democratic process in Afghanistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomes the announcement of preliminary results of Afghan presidential elections held on 28th of September, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Monday said that Pakistan supports Afghanistan’s democratic process and acknowledges that completion of Afghan presidential elections is a crucial step for political stability of Afghanistan and South Asian region.

She maintained, “We note that the final results would be announced after completion of adjudication process within the stipulated time as per Afghan electoral laws.”

Earlier on December 6, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had reiterated assurance that Pakistan will continue playing its reconciliatory role for peace in Afghanistan.

Talking to US Chargé D’ Affaires in Pakistan Paul W. Jones in Islamabad, he had said the progress and development of the entire region directly hinges upon the peace in the neighbouring country.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said Pakistan welcomed the US decision to resume talks with Afghan Taliban.

In a tweet earlier, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said: “Pakistan welcomes President Trump’s continued willingness to pursue political settlement in Afghanistan by resuming dialogue with Taliban. It is a positive development, which will help in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as in region.”

