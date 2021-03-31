Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost efforts for early completion of CASA-1000 project

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tajikistan have agreed to boost efforts for the early completion of the CASA-1000 project, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the development came during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that in the bilateral segment of his visit to Dushanbe, FM Qureshi held a range of meetings with the Tajik leadership today.

He called on President Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of the Lower House of Tajik Parliament Zokirzoda Mahmadtoir Zoir, and Defence Minister Sherali Mirzo. The Foreign Minister also held extensive delegation-level talks with his Tajik counterpart.

During his meeting with President Rahmon, the foreign minister conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Imran Khan and felicitations from Pakistani leadership on his reelection as president of the Republic of Tajikistan.

In the wide-ranging review of bilateral relations during the meeting, it was agreed to comprehensively upgrade the Pakistan-Tajikistan relationship in all dimensions. It was decided to work together to enhance trade, investments, energy cooperation, aviation links, road and rail connectivity, and early completion of CASA-1000 project.

In the regional context, FM Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process. He hoped that this historic opportunity would be seized by the Afghan parties so that durable peace and stability could be established in Afghanistan and the region.

FM Qureshi also reiterated the prime minister’s invitation to President Rahmon to visit Pakistan. The president graciously indicated his intention to undertake the visit at an early date.

The foreign minister also underlined the importance of early completion of CASA-1000 project. He highlighted the need for closer collaboration between the trade authorities and business communities of the two countries and identified tourism and culture as priority areas for enhancement of people-to-people linkages.

He also briefed the Tajik side on Pakistan’s efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and positive contribution to the Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister concluded his highly productive visit to Dushanbe by visiting the monument of Ismail Somoni, founder of Tajik nation, paying homage and laying a floral wreath, read the statement.

