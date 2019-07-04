Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost and strengthen ties

DUSHANBE: Pakistan and Tajikistan have reiterated to further boost bilateral ties in diverse fields, ARY Newx reported on Thursday.

Pakistan and Tajikistan discussed matters pertaining to trade, energy, and road and air connectivity, science and technology, agriculture, and audit and accounts for mutual benefits.

This was agreed during the 6th session of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific-Technical Cooperation, which was held at Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

The Pakistan delegation was headed by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan while the Tajik side was led by Minister of Energy Usmonzoda Usmonali.

The two sides also signed a protocol recognising the vast potential that was needed to be tapped by both countries through joint efforts.

During the visit, Minister for Energy Ayub Khan also held bilateral meetings with the Tajik Foreign Minister and the Minister for Economy and Trade, and resolved to focus on new avenues of cooperation, particularly in the fields of transport and energy connectivity.

