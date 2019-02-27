ISLAMABAD: Following arrest of Indian pilots in Pakistan after violating the Line of Control (LoC), former Chief of Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Sohail Aman, in a message to their families on Wednesday, said Pakistan took care of prisoners, ARY News reported.

Sohail Aman said the PAF’s response was really professional. He said families of the Indian pilots should not be worried.

He said: “Our religion and tradition teach us the same (to take care of prisoners).”

“We have a battle-hardened air force which knows very well how to execute operations. As a former air chief and a Pakistani I am very pleased that they performed very well,” Sohail Aman said.

He also refuted Indian propaganda of downing a Pakistani aircraft saying that you could not conceal any such thing. He said the Indian Air Force (IAF) was under great pressure as its pilots were under Pakistan’s custody.

Two fighter jets of the IAF were shot down by PAF in bright day light on Wednesday, Director General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

According to the DG ISPR, Indian fighter jets violated the LoC on Wednesday, and in a robust response, the PAF destroyed two aircraft of the IAF inside Pakistani airspace. Moreover, two Indian pilots had been arrested by Pakistani troops.

