A Pakistani teacher has been voted as world’s most dedicated teacher in an annual competition hosted by the Cambridge University, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Ahmed Saya, who is associated with Cordoba School in Karachi as an A-level teacher, was voters’ choice in Dedicated Teacher Awards 2019.

The awards are an annual feature and are open for entries from around the world. This year, 4000 nominations were received by the consortium, out of which a panel of judges shortlisted 50 entries.

Six entries made it to the final list, after which the competition was made open for the public to vote for the winner.

The event website described Mr Saya as a teacher who is always “ready to spare his weekends whenever a student needs his help, be it academically or anything personal. He actually deserves this for working so hard to ensure that his students are good humans.”

According to the event website, Mr Saya has been teaching for 18 years. Currently, he is associated with several A level schools and colleges, teaching Accounting and Mathematics as well as conducting teacher training for O and A level teachers.

Mr Saya is also a Chief Operating Officer (COO) of a counselling and psychometric testing organisation, Reveal Pakistan, which aims at facilitating students to recognise their potential and provide them career guidance.

He is also associated with a school for underprivileged students called The Bridge School. He was nominated for going above and beyond for all of his pupils.

In his message published on the website, Mr Saya said that teaching was not a job but rather a responsibility which “does not end with a class”.

“I don’t just want to cover the syllabus; it’s my responsibility to also teach students character, ethics and morality. I believe that every child deserves a brighter future and I am grateful for whatever role I can play in helping them to achieve this”, Mr Saya was quoted.

