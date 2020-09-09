ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a convoy of the First Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh.

In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said it is a matter of relief that Amrullah Saleh remained unharmed.

#Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack on convoy of First VP of 🇦🇫 @AmrullahSaleh2. It is a matter of relief that First VP remained unharmed. We extend heartfelt sympathies & condolences to bereaved families & pray for swift recovery of those wounded.@mfa_afghanistan — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) September 9, 2020

He said we extend heartfelt sympathies and condolences to bereaved families and pray for swift recovery of those wounded.

A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, his spokesman had confirmed. Saleh escaped the attack unharmed.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said that, based on initial reports, two people had been killed and another 12 wounded in the blast.

