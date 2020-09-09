Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on convoy of Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh

Pakistan Terrorist attack Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a convoy of the First Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh.

In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said it is a matter of relief that Amrullah Saleh remained unharmed.

 

He said we extend heartfelt sympathies and condolences to bereaved families and pray for swift recovery of those wounded.

A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, his spokesman had confirmed. Saleh escaped the attack unharmed.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said that, based on initial reports, two people had been killed and another 12 wounded in the blast.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Austerity drive: Imran Khan cuts PM House expenses by 68 per cent

Pakistan

FM Qureshi heads to Moscow to attend SCO moot

Health

Punjab confirms another dengue fever case in Rawalpindi

Pakistan

Al-Azizia, Avenfield hearing: Nawaz says can’t appear, seeks exemption


ARY NEWS URDU