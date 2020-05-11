Pakistan ahead of other South Asian countries in terms of Covid-19 testing capacity: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that Pakistan’s infection and growth rate is different as compared to Europe and the United States, ARY News reported.

Addressing the National Assembly session, the foreign minister said the country’s death ratio was 2.17% compared to the global ration of 6.8%, adding that Pakistan is ahead of other South Asian countries in terms of testing capacity for Covid-19.

He said that Pakistan has increased its coronavirus testing capacity to 20,000 per day and there are 70 functional labs across the country to conduct Covid-19 tests.

“When the first case was reported on February 26, the country’s testing capacity was at 100. “Our testing capacity now stands at 20, 000 tests per day,” he added.

He said that govt was striving to further enhance the testing capacity for the virus.

The National Assembly session was summoned last week by President Dr Arif Alvi and commenced Monday to debate Pakistan’s current coronavirus situation.

The session was chaired by the Deputy Speaker NA, Qasim Suri. Legislators from the treasury and the opposition participated in the debate on the situation arising after the outbreak of coronavirus.

The coronavirus tests have been declared mandatory for the lawmakers attending the session of the assembly.

