Pakistan successfully tests ‘herbal anti-biotic’ medicine with Chinese help

KARACHI: A team of researchers from Pakistan and China have announced successful clinical trials of a Traditional Chinese Medicine which will be the alternate of antibiotic medicines and being claimed a major development in the field of pharmacology, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Prof. Iqbal Chaudhry, the head of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, in a press conference alongside with Chinese experts here announced successful clinical trials of a Chinese herbal medicine in collaboration with the experts from China.

Sharing details of clinical trials of traditional Chinese drug in Pakistan Prof. Chaudhry said the herbal medicine has been prepared to treat chronic chest infection.

The herbal capsules were successfully tested at 212 patients of chronic chest infection, he said.

The drug underwent an extensive trial process, within the prescribed scientific parameters and according to international standards at the ICCBS at University of Karachi, he further said.

The Chinese herbal capsules will be the alternate of antibiotic medicines, he added.

