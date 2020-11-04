ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Pakistani nation gives great importance to its ties with the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina and both countries decided to further enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including trade, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan made the statement while addressing a joint press conference after witnessing the signing of different agreements with the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic today.

The premier welcomed Sefik Dzaferovic during his visit to Pakistan and expressed gratitude over Sarajevo’s support for Islamabad’s stance regarding Kashmir dispute.

He said that both countries decided to further enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and other fields. PM Khan said that he and Dzaferovic discussed the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France and condemned the act in the name of freedom of expression.

Imran Khan said that Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him and Muslims should not be targeted. He also condemned the advertisement of blasphemous caricatures in France.

The premier thanked Sefik Dzaferovic for inviting him to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina.

While addressing the joint press conference, the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic said he felt happiness while visiting Pakistan and both countries signed cooperation agreements in different fields.

He said that Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina have always supported each other in the time of need. Dzaferovic added that Pakistani peacekeepers in UN missions played an important role in his country.

“I have held detailed discussions with the Pakistan PM regarding trade and economic cooperation. Both countries have opportunity to increase their trade volume.”

He expressed concerns over the violation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and urged resolution of the longstanding dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris.

He said that terrorism is a global issue and joint efforts are needed to coup with the challenges. Sefik Dzaferovic raised voice for stopping desecration of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression.

He said that Pakistan devised a successful strategy to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Earlier, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit.

