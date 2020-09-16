Pakistan to get out of FATF grey list like it overcame coronavirus: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: In a speech to parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday Pakistan will get out of FATF grey list like it fought COVID-19 pandemic successfully when compared with India or Europe, ARY News reported.

While thanking his allies and PTI parliamentarians for getting passed Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related bills in the joint sitting of parliament, PM Imran Khan said: “Today is the historic day as parliamentarians have proved that they stand by Pakistan.”

The prime minister said that he was confident that opposition will support the government in FATF-related bills, but his all doubts against opposition leaders proved correct when they opposed bills in today’s sitting as they don’t want to see Pakistan making progress.

He accused the opposition of sabotaging the government’s efforts to exit the FATF grey list. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government hold several sittings with opposition parties to get out of FATF,” said PM Imran and added that opposition’s behaviour was non-serious from day one and today’s joint sitting has proved that Pakistan’s interest and opposition leaders cannot move together.”

He said the Opposition tried to blackmail the government to protect their vested interests and the looted money of their top leaders. For this purpose, they proposed 34 Amendments in NAB law.

Talking about the recent incident of gang-rape on Lahore-Sialkot motorway, the prime minister said that the rape incident on motorway shook the entire nation. He said one accused person has been arrested while the other will also be arrested soon.

“A comprehensive legislation will be enacted to award exemplary punishment to the sex offenders,” added the prime minister.

FATF-related three bills passed

The joint sitting of the Parliament today passed three bills to meet the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force to bring the country out of its grey list.

The bills moved by Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, include: “The Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill” and “The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020”, while “The Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020 was tabled by Faheem Khan.

According to the statement of subjects and reasons, “The Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2020” is aimed at proper management, supervision, and administration of Waqf properties in the territorial limits of Islamabad Capital Territory.

“The Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020” is essential to address the issue of terror financing.

The Joint sitting also passed “The Surveying and Mapping (Amendment) Bill, 2020” and “The Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2019”.

