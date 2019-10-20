Pakistan to get out of FATF’s grey list in 2020, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said on Sunday a coordinated effort is underway to achieve all targets of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to get the country out of the anti-money laundering watchdog’s grey list.

“Pakistan’s FATF progress in 10 months: From 25 incomplete items in Jan 2019 to just 5 incomplete in September,” he tweeted.

“A coordinated effort is now underway to bring closure to all the partially complete items in order to upgrade from the grey list in 2020 to the white list,” he added.

In another tweet, he said: “It has to be kept in mind that Pakistan faces one of the most ambitious & challenging action plans ever handed out to any country. Our thresholds for completion of action items are also greater due to inherent risks that are being rapidly mitigated by our progress.”

