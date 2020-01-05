20 Indian fishermen released from Malir Jail

KARACHI: Twenty Indian fishermen imprisoned in Malir District Jail released today and will be sent Lahore for onward hand over to Indian authorities on Monday, ARY News reported.

The Maritime Security Agency had arrested the fishermen over violation of Pakistani territorial waters last year.

The Indian fishermen released at 3:00 PM from Malir District Jail in Landhi today and to be handed over to the Edhi Foundation by the jail police, sources said.

The fishermen will travel from Cantt Station of Karachi to Lahore and taken to the Wagah border crossing.

The fishermen will be handed over to Indian officials in a ceremony on January 06 (Monday) at Wagah border.

According to Indian media reports, the fishermen released are residents of Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

They were arrested in November when they ventured into Pakistani territorial waters for fishing.

It may be pointed out that Pakistan had released 360 Indian fishermen earlier this year as a good will gesture.

