Pakistan to spare no effort to trace missing K2 climbers, Qureshi assures Chilean FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Chilean counterpart Andrés Allamand and discussed the issue of missing Chilean mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr.

Mohr along with Pakistan’s climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara and John Snorri from Iceland were on the mission to scale K2 in winter but lost contact with the base camp after they started their push for the K2 summit Friday last.

The foreign minister expressed his deep concern over the missing mountaineers and apprised his Chilean counterpart of efforts being made by Pakistan to locate them, including a number of search flights by Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters amid challenging weather conditions over a treacherous terrain.

He assured that Pakistan would make all possible efforts to trace the missing heroes.

Acknowledging the search and rescue operation, the Chilean FM thanked the government on behalf of the people of Chile and the family of Mr. Mohr for assistance in the search operations.

During the call, the two also discussed bilateral relations and agreed to remain engaged in future both on bilateral and multilateral fora.

