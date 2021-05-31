ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will start exporting Sindhri mangoes to neighbouring China from June 10, adviser to the prime minister on investment and commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said on Monday.

In a message on Twitter, the PM’s aide said that mangoes will exported by air.

“For our quality mangoes, China is a development market,” he said, encouraging fruit exporters to take “maximum advantage of vast opportunities in China”.

Sindhri is considered as one of the best varieties of mangoes in the world because of its unique taste and size.

The mango export target for the current season has been set at 150,000 tonnes that would lead to generation of US$ 127.5 million revenue for the country. According to the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (APFVEA), the last year saw generation of US$120 million from the export of the fruit.

“This year, we have estimated a yield of 1.8 million tonnes of mangoes during the season, ” the association said.

