Pakistan ranked 3rd adventure travel destination for 2020

Pakistan has been awarded third place in the highest potential adventure travel destinations for the 2020s list by the British Backpacker Society.

The society which aims to promote and enable adventure travel in frontier tourism markets recently released a list of top adventure travel destinations for the coming year.

The rankings are based on votes from its membership of adventure travel experts from around the world.

They took to social media to share the exciting news and explained in a long Facebook post why Pakistan is a travel gem.

“Otherworldly natural beauty, unforgettable road trips and culture with hospitality at its core – Pakistan is a travel gem, and is one of the world’s most exciting travel destinations right now,” the post reads.

The post explains that the country has much more to offer than just its north—be it Karachi’s bustling markets, Lahore’s delicacies or Peshawar’s friendly people.

“Images from the scenic masterpiece that is Gilgit Baltistan province are increasingly filling the pages of adventure travel brochures, but Pakistan offers so much more to travellers than just its north.”

It adds “In addition to touring the dramatic Karakoram Highway, visit the bustling markets of Karachi, taste the delectable flavours of the Punjab in Lahore, and grab tea with some of the friendliest people that you will ever meet on the story-tellers street of Peshawar. Put simply, your first trip to Pakistan will be a trip that you will never forget.”

Through the final days of the 2010s, the British Backpacker Society will be counting down “the highest potential… Posted by British Backpacker Society on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Another reason for adventurous travellers to visit Pakistan is to see “Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, offers the highest concentration of 8000m+ peaks in the world, and is probably the most dramatic landscape on the planet” and travellers “will be rewarded with an unmatched view of K2’s southern face upon reaching Concordia.”

The post went onto say that Pakistan has huge tourism potential for the 2020s and is “once again ready to say ‘Assalam-o-Alaikum’ to the world’s travel community” after the difficult days of the early 2000s.

It is because “With a new e-visa system and a much-needed reform of the once complicated No-Objection-Certificate system completed, the Government of Pakistan has put tourism at the front and centre of its policy agenda.”

The British Backpacker Society concluded with making some recommendations to the government for showcasing Pakistan’s beauty to the world and to transform global perceptions about the country.

Comments

comments