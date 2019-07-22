Pakistan wants trade, not aid: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan desires peace and stability in the region, ARY News reported on Monday.

He was addressing the gathering of Pakistani diaspora in the Washington D.C. Qureshi said we are not here for Aid but here to discuss trade opportunities with the US.

Acknowledging overseas Pakistani’s contribution to the economy of the country, he said remittances in the last fiscal year have increased nine to ten percent.

He said donations of overseas Pakistanis enabled Imran Khan to build a state of the art cancer hospital and a university.

Commenting on the action to root out terrorism in Pakistan, the FM said Islamabad has successfully curbed the menace of terrorism and peaceful elections in erstwhile FATA, terrorism affected area, are the beginning of development and prosperity.

The Minister said Pakistan will continue to support the Afghan peace process for regional stability.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan will share with Us President Donald Trump, the roadmap of Naya Pakistan.

The minister said Pakistan welcomes the world to take benefit of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and it is open for investment and business.

