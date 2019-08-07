ISLAMABAD: Reacting to India’s illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir, the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan took some important decisions to counter the Indian move and decided to suspend all bilateral trade with India, ARY News reported.

Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership met in Islamabad for the second time in a week to discuss the prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir.

وزیراعظم کی زیرصدارت قومی سلامتی کا اجلاس ختم، اعلامیہ جاری ملکی داخلی سلامتی اور سیکیورٹی سے متعلق اہم فیصلے کرلیے گئے#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

As per details, the NSC meeting discussed the situation arising out of unilateral and illegal actions by the Indian government, situation inside Indian Occupied Kashmir and along Line of Control (LOC).

The Committee decided to take the following actions:

1. The downgrading of diplomatic relations with India.

2. Suspension of bilateral trade with India.

3. Review of bilateral arrangements.

4. Matter to be taken to the United Nations, including the Security Council.

5. Independence Day this 14 August to be observed in solidarity with brave Kashmiris and their struggle for their right of self-determination, while August 15 will be observed as ‘Black Day’.

PM Imran also directed all diplomatic channels to remain active in order to expose brutal Indian racist regime, design and human rights violations. The premier also directed Armed Forces to continue vigilance.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister for Interior, Minister for Education, Minister for Human Rights, Law Minister, Adviser Finance, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, SAPM on Information, DG-ISI, DG-ISPR, Secretary Foreign Affairs and other senior officers.

It must be noted that on August 5, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest.

It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir off its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.

