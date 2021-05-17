Pakistan, Turkey, Palestine will jointly move UN against Israeli aggression: FM Qureshi  

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday announced that Pakistan, Turkey, Sudan and Palestine will jointly move the United Nations against Israel’s military aggression in Gaza, ARY News reported.

Addressing the National Assembly session today, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the four countries would jointly demand to convene UN General Assembly meeting on the Palestine issue. The foreign minister said that he would leave for turkey today where he would meet with his counterparts and will discuss the grave situation in Palestine.

People in western counties were also staging rallies in solidarity with the Palestinians, he said and hoped that the European Union will also raise its voice against Israeli brutalities in Palestine.

Earlier today, Opposition leader of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif had spoken over the Palestine issue in the National Assembly session, as the middle eastern country continues to suffer massacre led by the Israeli occupation force, calling on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League to soon commence a meeting on the matter.

He had said that while the people of the whole world, including non-Muslims, protest against Israeli atrocities, the international media was not reporting on it and the heads of European states were silent. God forbid, he had said, if it were any Muslim country doing the modicum of what Israel had been doing, it would have meant war.

The only crime of Palestinians, which had silenced the international community, was that they are Muslims, he had asserted.

