Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan-Turkey holds joint military exercise ‘ATATURK-XI’

pakistan turkey joint military exercise ataturk-xi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Turkey’s joint military exercise, ‘ATATURK-XI’, kicked off in Tarbela to help in adapting the emerging trends in military modernisation and cooperation.

The military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the opening ceremony of Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise ‘ATATURK-XI’ 2021 held at Special Service Headquarters in Terbela.

pakistan turkey joint military exercise ataturk-xi

The joint exercise will be continued for three weeks with the participation of the personnel of Turkish Special Forces and Special Service Group (SSG).

pakistan turkey joint military exercise ataturk-xi

The ‘ATATURK-XI’ exercise includes counter-terrorism, close quarter battle, cordon and search, rappelling, fire and move techniques, helicopter rappelling, compound clearance, hostage and rescue and free fall operations, it added.

pakistan turkey joint military exercise ataturk-xi

The joint military exercise is aimed at sharing the mutual experience and information of Pakistani and Turkish troops in counterterrorism domain besides strengthening the bond of the brotherly nations.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

New Zealand suspends ties with Myanmar; to ban visits from military leaders

Must Read

CJP forms five-member bench to hear uplift funds case

Pakistan

Naval forces of 45 countries to participate in ‘Aman 2021’

Health

COVID-19: Over 1,000 infections, 40 deaths reported in 24 hours


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close