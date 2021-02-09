Pakistan-Turkey holds joint military exercise ‘ATATURK-XI’

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Turkey’s joint military exercise, ‘ATATURK-XI’, kicked off in Tarbela to help in adapting the emerging trends in military modernisation and cooperation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the opening ceremony of Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise ‘ATATURK-XI’ 2021 held at Special Service Headquarters in Terbela.

The joint exercise will be continued for three weeks with the participation of the personnel of Turkish Special Forces and Special Service Group (SSG).

The ‘ATATURK-XI’ exercise includes counter-terrorism, close quarter battle, cordon and search, rappelling, fire and move techniques, helicopter rappelling, compound clearance, hostage and rescue and free fall operations, it added.

The joint military exercise is aimed at sharing the mutual experience and information of Pakistani and Turkish troops in counterterrorism domain besides strengthening the bond of the brotherly nations.

Comments

comments