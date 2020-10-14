ISLAMABAD: The fifth round of Pakistan-United Kingdom Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation and Disarmament was held virtually, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

Director General of the Arms Control and Disarmament at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Kamran Akhtar and Director of the Defence and International Security at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the UK Samantha Job led their respective sides.

Both sides discussed issues related to arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament in a cordial and constructive environment, the Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement. Issues related to global and regional security and stability also came under discussion.

The two sides expressed commitment to further enhance coordination on multilateral fora. Both sides appreciated the continuation of the Arms Control, Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Consultations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The two sides further agreed to hold the sixth round of consultations next year on a mutually agreed date.

