Pakistan asks UK to hand over Shehbaz’s son-in-law: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday asked the British government to hand over Imran Ali Yousuf, son-in-law of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, to it, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the Pakistani officials requested the UK authorities to hand over the suspect on the ‘reciprocal’ basis to the country as the two countries do not have a treaty in place.

The source maintained that the UK government will review the request in due time. It is pertinent to mention here that Daily Mail had leveled corruption allegations against Imran Ali Yousuf and Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority’s (ERRA) Ikram Naveed.

Earlier on June 22, sources privy to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had told ARY News that investigations into former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family’s wealth has thus far revealed benami companies worth Rs 2.40 billion.

According to details, the undeclared (benami) wealth was being represented by three different front men whose details had been revealed.

Sources had claim that Nisar Ahmed, Syed Tahir Naqvi and Ali Ahmed were all front men to the massive wealth which originally belongs to leader of the opposition in the national assembly, Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

