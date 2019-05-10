Pakistan, UK review bilateral trade, investment

LONDON: Members of British Parliament called on Pakistan’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria at the Pakistan High Commission in London on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

As per details, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations, particularly, trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Prominent members of Pakistani community were also present during the meeting.

The participants of the meeting noted that there was enormous potential for economic cooperation in a variety of sectors to the mutual advantage of both the countries.

The officials of both sides also discussed the security situation in the region and human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir with reference to the United Nation High Commissioner’s Report of June 2018, Fact-finding Missions of Organization of Islamic Council and All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir and other documented accounts.

The British parliamentarians also accepted the invitation of the High Commissioner to visit Pakistan to further explore the prospects of economic cooperation.

