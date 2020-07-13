Pakistan achieves UN climate action goal 10 years ahead of deadline

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has passed a crucial milestone by achieving an overarching Climate Action Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-13) a decade ahead of the 2030 deadline for its implementation, according to the UN’s annual sustainable development report.

Launched and adopted by all UN member countries in September 2015, the UN-led 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the roadmap to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

They aim to address global challenges, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, health, education, water, sanitation, food security, peace, and justice.

Advisor to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam termed it a landmark achievement for the country.

“With achieving the Climate Action SDG 13, Pakistan has demonstrated itself a country seriously committed to global efforts aimed to tackle the challenge of climate change,” he maintained.

He said adoption and implementation of different low carbon growth trajectory, mitigation and adaptation initiatives in fact paved the way for the country to achieve the UN’s Climate Action Goal 13 that too 10 years before expiry of the SDGs.

Amin Aslam said that some of such leading initiatives taken by the present government include 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan Initiative, Clean Green Pakistan Index, Protected Areas Initiative, Eco-system Restoration Fund for facilitating the transition towards environmentally-resilient Pakistan by mainstreaming adaptation and mitigation through ecologically-targeted initiatives such as afforestation, biodiversity conservation, and enhancing policy environment.

