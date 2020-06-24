Pakistan wants UN to designate four Indian nationals as terrorists

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan on Wednesday said Islamabad approached the United Nations (UN) for designating four Indian nationals as global terrorists in 2019.

Spokesperson Ayesga Farooqui, responding to media queries, said Pakistan had proposed the inclusion of the four Indian nationals in the United Nations 1267 Sanctions List in 2019. They included Venumadhav Dongara, Ajoy Mistry, Gobinda Patnaik, and Angara Appaji.

She said these individuals were financing, sponsoring, and organising terrorism inside Pakistan by providing financial, technical, and material support to terrorist groups including TTP, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, and others.

“We are disappointed that Pakistan’s proposal to designate VenumadhavDongara as a terrorist has been objected to,” the spokesperson said, adding Pakistan hopes that the listing requests of other three Indian nationals will be given due consideration by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee in an objective and transparent manner.

Taking advantage of the prolonged conflict in the country’s neighbourhood, she pointed out, India has fomented terrorism inside Pakistan by providing training, financial and material support to terrorist groups to kill innocent people in Pakistan.

“These Indian nationals are now residing in India with impunity which vindicates Pakistan’s position that India is a state-sponsor of terrorism,” Ms Farooqui said.

