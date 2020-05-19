Pakistan urges world to stop India from changing Kashmir’s demography

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned and completely rejected India’s attempts to further deprive the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) through “Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure), 2020.”

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said the new domicile law is illegal and in clear violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, international law including the 4th Geneva Convention and bilateral Agreements between Pakistan and India.

The domicile law is aimed at changing the demographic structure of IOJ&K and undermining the exercise by the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination through free and impartial plebiscite as per the relevant UNSC Resolutions, she added.

“We reiterate that such steps can neither change the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir recognised as such by the United Nations and the international community nor can they prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” the spokesperson maintained.

“The timing of this illegal Indian action is particularly reprehensible as it uses the world community’s preoccupation with the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the opportunistic and morally bankrupt mindset of RSS-BJP combine.”

Like the earlier illegal Indian actions, Ayesha Farooqui said the people of IOJ&K have completely rejected the domicile law as “unacceptable.”

“The Kashmiri people will never accept the sinister “Hindutva” agenda of dispossessing them of their land, marginalizing them politically and economically, and depriving them of their distinct identity.”

She urged the United Nations and the international community to take immediate action to stop India from changing the demography and distinct identity of the IOJ&K and hold India accountable for the persistent violations of international law.

