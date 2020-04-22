Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States (US) on Wednesday agreed to enhance cooperation in fight against the novel coronavius, ARY News reported.

The resolve came during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the United States President Donald Trump.

During the call, both the leaders discussed the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, its implications on the global economy and ways to mitigate its impact.

On the occasion, PM Imran apprised the US president about the measures taken by his government to deal with the pandemic. He said that Pakistan was facing a dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of the society from hunger due to the lockdown.

The prime minister said that the government issued $8 million to mitigate the sufferings of the poor amid COVID-19 lockdown.

During the call, PM Imran thanked President Trump for his support in the IMF and other forums, adding that the US cooperation will help Pakistan overcome the pandemic and the economic crisis. He conveyed sympathies and condolences on the loss of precious lives in the US due to the virus.

On the occasion, President Trump reassured of US support to Pakistan in the efforts to combat COVID-19, including by making available ventilators as well as in the economic arena. He offered to send the latest rapid testing machine for the virus.

Read More: US to contribute over $8 million to help Pakistan fight coronavirus

Earlier on April 17, the United States (US) Ambassador in Islamabad Paul Jones had announced to contribute more than $8 million to help Pakistan fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video statement, he had said the country will provide three new mobile labs so Pakistanis living in virus hotspots can be tested, treated and monitored to stop the spread.

“We will also fund high-tech emergency operation centers in Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and we will expand our partnership in training community healthcare workers to assist people in their homes to lessen the burden on hospitals,” the envoy had said.

Comments

comments