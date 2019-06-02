Pakistan, US discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States (US) discussed on Sunday bilateral ties, regional peace and Afghan peace process.

Led by Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, a US delegation held talks with Pakistani officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affair. Additional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aftab Khokhar led the Pakistani side.

During the meeting, the issues of mutual interest including bilateral ties, regional peace situation and Afghan peace process came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Aftab Khokhar said Pakistan will continue playing its mediatory role in restoring peace in the region, including Afghan peace process, as part of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan advised all the sides to move towards political resolution of the issue in order to end the decades’ long conflict in the region, he added.

Ambassador Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan’s pivotal role for establishment of enduring peace in the region.

The US delegation comprised of representatives from the defense and state departments, whereas senior officials from the ministries of defense and foreign affairs were part of the Pakistani side.

