WASHINGTON: Pakistan and the US will now be able to resolve cases of parental child abduction between the two countries as Washington has accepted Islamabad’s accession to an international treaty on child abduction.

The US State Department announced that on July 1, 2020, the United States accepted Pakistan’s accession to the 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, an international treaty providing a framework for the return of a child abducted by a parent living in another country.

The convention will enter into force between both countries on October 1, 2020, and will put in place an internationally recognized legal framework to resolve cases of parental child abduction between the two countries.

“As partners, we will enhance our shared commitment to protecting children and open a new chapter in the vibrant U.S.-Pakistan relationship,” read a statement issued by the department.

“Preventing and resolving cases of international parental child abduction is one of the Department’s highest priorities.”

“The Convention is a vital tool to deter international abduction and secure the return of abducted children. It provides a mechanism under civil law in either country for parents seeking the return of children who have been wrongfully removed from or retained outside of their country of habitual residence in violation of custodial rights. Parents seeking access to children in treaty partner countries may also invoke the Convention. The Convention addresses where child custody issues should be decided.”

