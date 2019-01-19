Pakistan trying to conduct next round of talks between US, Taliban: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said Pakistan was trying to conduct next round of talks between the US and Taliban as such kind of dialogue was in the interests of the Afghan government, Taliban and the entire region.

“Solution to Afghan issue is not possible without intra-Afghan dialogue and Pakistan considers it vital for restoration peace in the entire region,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi said while talking to a local TV channel, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister said relations between Pakistan and the USA were gradually improving.

To a question, he said Pakistan and China had complete unanimity on China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

Sources on Friday said the federal government had decided to invite Afghan Taliban to Pakistan and more than a dozen Afghan Taliban representatives will soon arrive in Islamabad.

Qatar will also be included in the talks with Taliban, they added.

The desire to hold negotiations with Taliban in Islamabad was made by US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, the sources said.

Last month in a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan was committed to peace and reconciliation process in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

“Alongwith with international community and other stakeholders, Pakistan is commited to peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan,” he said.

He expressed hope that the talks with the Taliban would end bloodshed in Afghanistan and bring peace to the region.

Talks between the US and the Afghan Taliban were held in the UAE in December 2018.

