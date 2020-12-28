Pakistan wants comprehensive connectivity with Afghanistan: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan wants comprehensive connectivity with Afghanistan, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood said on Monday, ARY News reported.

Dawood was speaking in the inaugural session of Pakistan Afghanistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (PATTCA), which was co-chaired by Afghanistan’s Commerce Minister Nisar Ahmed.

“We want a complete mutual access for goods and vehicles between the two countries,” Dawood further said.

“We want Pakistan’s access to Central Asia via Afghanistan”, he added.

He said that Uzbekistan’s commerce minister also arriving here tomorrow.

“Our trade has witnessed decrease but it has registered recovery in past two months,” he said adding that positive steps being taken for regional connectivity.

Afghanistan’s Commerce Minister Nisar Ahmed thanked Pakistan for holding the Transit Trade Coordination Authority session. “President Ashraf Ghani wants Pakistanis to invest in Afghanistan,” the minister said.

“We want to work under the World Trade Organization and seeking access to the South Asian market via Pakistan,” Afghan trade minister said.

“We want resolution of contentious matters in transit trade,” the minister said adding that both the countries have to take benefit of opportunities for their better future.

Afghan minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan over resolution of several bilateral issues.

“There are also some critical issues which still need solution, we have to solve these matters to move forward,” the minister added.

