Pakistan wants enhanced ties with Iran for regional prosperity: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said Pakistan wanted to enhance relations with Iran for economic and regional prosperity.

He said this while talking to Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost, who called on him in Islamabad.

Besides bilateral relations, regional peace and international issues were also discussed during the meeting.

Asad Qaiser stressed the need for cooperative measures on emergency basis by all South Asian countries to strengthen economy and alleviate unemployment.

The NA speaker said Pakistan shared a bond of friendship with Iran rooted in religion and culture.

He said experiences of parliamentarians could be enriched by parliamentary diplomacy and promotion of mutual ties.

On the occasion, the Iranian ambassador said Iran highly valued its close relations with Pakistan. He said Iran desired to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in different sectors.

Last month, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan said Pakistan was looking forward to boost its existing cooperation in the field of power with Iran.

Talking to Iranian ambassador, he assured that the Power Division will soon hold comprehensive discussion with Iranian side on renewal of agreement for 100 MW electricity import to Pakistan from Iran.

Both the sides reiterated to continue jointly exploring further avenues in the field of power generation and transmission.

