Pakistan warns India of strong response in case of any misadventure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has warned India of a strong response in case of any misadventure, ARY News reported on Thursday.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri during his weekly news briefing in the federal capital.

The spokesperson said the Indian leadership must not underestimate the resolve of the Pakistani nation as well as the capacity, professionalism and level of preparedness of our battle-hardened Armed Forces.

He said the entire nation stands absolutely united against any ill designs by India.

Zahid Hafeez said our advice to India would be to peacefully resolve disputes with the neighbors, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, for lasting peace in South Asia.

Responding to another question, the Spokesperson said we have seen the malicious and fabricated news reports and propaganda campaign in some sections of the Indian mainstream and social media, planting baseless stories about Pakistan.

He said such attempts by the Indian media on the behest of the Pakistan-obsessed BJP-RSS regime are reflective of a particular, though familiar, mindset. Needless to say that Indian media continues to hit new lows.

The spokesperson said India cannot wash away the truth about its own gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK and unabated anti-minorities policies and actions through peddling fake news and running its propaganda machinery overtime.

