Pakistan, WB ink agreement for Sindh solar energy project

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the World Bank have inked an agreement worth $100 million for Sindh Solar Energy Project in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Country Director WB, Patchamuthu Ilangovan signed the agreement on behalf of the International Development Association, while Secretary Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed and Sindh’s Energy Secretary Musadiq Ahmed Khan, had signed the accord on behalf of the government of Pakistan and Sindh respectively.

The objective of the project is to increase solar power generation and access to electricity in Sindh province.

The project will support the deployment of solar power in Sindh spanning three market segments: utility scale, distributed generation, and at the household level.

The International Development Association will extend financing of $100 million for the project and government of Sindh will contribute $5 million.

The government of Sindh in collaboration with China, in 2017, had decided to launch a solar-village electrification programme in the far-flung areas of the province.

In this connection, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting with Chinese consul general in Karachi at the CM House and said that the Sindh government has an ADP scheme of Rs2 billion for village electrification.

The Chinese consul general said that his government has initially allocated $80,000 for providing solar panels for rural areas of Sindh. He assured technical support and enhance financial assistance, once the work starts.

