Pakistan welcomes ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

NEW YORK: Pakistan has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that ended violence in Gaza, ARY News reported.

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his Tweet, welcoming the ceasefire announcement said that this is the power of collective action.

Pakistan welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire. This is the power of collective, unified action; this is the effort of every person and every nation, together for a just cause. May this ceasefire be the 1st step towards peace in Palestine. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 20, 2021

He prayed this may this ceasefire be the first step towards peace in Palestine.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan al Saud in New York.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire across the Gaza Strip border on Friday, the Palestinian side and Egyptian state TV said.

Read more: Israel and Hamas announce Gaza ceasefire

Since the Israeli violence began on May 10, health officials in Gaza said 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, had been killed and more than 1,900 wounded in aerial bombardments.

The United Nations said its Middle East envoy, Tor Wennesland, was in Qatar on Thursday as part of truce efforts.

Comments

comments