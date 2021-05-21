Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan welcomes ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

pakistan welcomes ceasefire israel hamas

NEW YORK: Pakistan has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that ended violence in Gaza, ARY News reported.

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his Tweet, welcoming the ceasefire announcement said that this is the power of collective action.

He prayed this may this ceasefire be the first step towards peace in Palestine.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan al Saud in New York.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire across the Gaza Strip border on Friday, the Palestinian side and Egyptian state TV said.

Read more: Israel and Hamas announce Gaza ceasefire

Since the Israeli violence began on May 10, health officials in Gaza said 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, had been killed and more than 1,900 wounded in aerial bombardments.

The United Nations said its Middle East envoy, Tor Wennesland, was in Qatar on Thursday as part of truce efforts.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Imran orders speedy completion of Ravi City projects

Pakistan

Nation observes ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’

International

Palestinian FM slams Tel Aviv over massacring children, Israeli envoy walks out from…

Pakistan

Diplomats to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test after arriving in Pakistan

[X] Close