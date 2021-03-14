Pakistan welcomes formation of unity government in Libya

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan welcomed on Sunday the endorsement of a unity government in Libya by the brotherly state’s Parliament.

“Pakistan welcomes the endorsement by the Libyan Parliament to the Cabinet proposed by the Prime Minister-designate of the brotherly State of Libya and the successful formation of the Government of National Unity,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said in a statement.

#Pakistan welcomes endorsement by Libyan Parliament to the Cabinet proposed by PM-designate of #Libya & successful formation of Govt.of National Unity. We wish Libyan parliamentary & political leaderships success & appreciate resolve of 🇱🇾 people for peace&security.@PakinLibya_ — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 14, 2021

“We wish the Libyan parliamentary and political leaderships every success.”

“We appreciate the resolve of the Libyan people for peace and security, which has led to this outcome. We also acknowledge the positive role played by the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), as well as the efforts of the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Libya.”

The spokesperson said Pakistan accords high importance to its historically close and cordial ties with Libya. “We remain committed to advancing our bilateral cooperation as well as coordination at the regional and international fora,” he said.

Comments

comments