Pakistan welcomes Riyadh Agreement: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed Riyadh Agreement for restoration of enduring peace and stability in Yemen, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his tweet, said Pakistan welcomes the landmark Riyadh Agreement, as a result of the initiative taken by the Saudi leadership and support by UAE Government for durable peace and security in Yemen.

Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and southern separatists signed an agreement on Tuesday to end a power struggle in the south of Yemen that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince hailed as a step toward a wider political solution to end the multifaceted conflict.

Saudi Arabia’s envoy to Yemen told reporters that the pact, reached after more than a month of indirect talks in the kingdom, would see the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) join a new cabinet along with other southerners and all armed forces would be placed under government control.

Read more: U.S. drone shot down over Yemen: officials

“This agreement will open, God willing, broader talks between Yemeni parties to reach a political solution and end the war,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a televised signing ceremony in Riyadh.

U.S. President Donald Trump praised the agreement on Twitter: “A very good start! Please all work hard to get a final deal.”

