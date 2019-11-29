Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan welcomes Trump’s willingness to resume talks with Afghan Taliban

Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD:  Pakistan has welcomed The United States President Donald Trump’s continued willingness to pursue a political settlement in war-torn Afghanistan by resuming dialogue with Taliban, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said,” It is a positive development, which will help in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as in the region.”

 

He further said that Pakistan will continue to facilitate Afghan peace and reconciliation process in close consultation with all stakeholders.

The foreign minister said,” All parties to the conflict are encouraged to engage constructively.”

Read More: Donald Trump makes surprise Afghanistan trip, voices hope for ceasefire

Earlier on November 29, President Donald Trump had made a surprise Thanksgiving visit to US troops in Afghanistan and said he had believed Taliban would agree to a ceasefire in America’s longest war.

Trump’s visit was his first to Afghanistan since becoming president and came a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that has raised hopes for a long elusive peace deal.

“The Taliban wants to make a deal and we are meeting with them,” Donald Trump had told reporters after arriving in Afghanistan after an overnight flight from the United States, kept secret for security reasons.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

NADRA launches service to facilitate registration process at doorstep

Pakistan

Governor Punjab to leave for Europe today

Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes OIC’s stance on occupied Kashmir   

Pakistan

Pakistan re-elected as OPCW’ executive council member


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close