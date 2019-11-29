Pakistan welcomes Trump’s willingness to resume talks with Afghan Taliban

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed The United States President Donald Trump’s continued willingness to pursue a political settlement in war-torn Afghanistan by resuming dialogue with Taliban, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said,” It is a positive development, which will help in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as in the region.”

He further said that Pakistan will continue to facilitate Afghan peace and reconciliation process in close consultation with all stakeholders.

The foreign minister said,” All parties to the conflict are encouraged to engage constructively.”

Earlier on November 29, President Donald Trump had made a surprise Thanksgiving visit to US troops in Afghanistan and said he had believed Taliban would agree to a ceasefire in America’s longest war.

Trump’s visit was his first to Afghanistan since becoming president and came a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that has raised hopes for a long elusive peace deal.

“The Taliban wants to make a deal and we are meeting with them,” Donald Trump had told reporters after arriving in Afghanistan after an overnight flight from the United States, kept secret for security reasons.

