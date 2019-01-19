Pakistan will need 81,200 schools in next 20 years: UN report

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) has released a report, highlighting dismal condition of schools in different parts of the country and growing illiteracy in its wake, ARY News reported.

According to the report, the Punjab province will require 35,000 schools in the next 20 years, while Sindh will need 25,000 schools, Khyber Pakhtonkhwa 14,000 and Balochistan 7,200.

The survey report states that one out of four children between the age group of five and 16 is out of school.

Percentage-wise breakdown shows that 22% boys and 31% girls are not enrolled in Punjab.

Similarly in Sindh, 46% girls of the age group 5-16 are not school-goers.

In Khyber Pakhtonkhwa, the percentage of girls not enrolled in schools across the KP stands at 40%. The report further states that more than half of the overall female population in Balochistan has no access to schools.

A report by Human Rights Watch in November last year alarmed that Pakistan’s school system was in crisis, with a lack of government facilities creating “education deserts” for poor children, especially girls.

It said a third of girls across the country were not attending primary school, compared with 21% of boys. By the ninth grade, just 13% of girls are still in school, it said.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) report, Shall I Feed my Daughter or Educate Her? observed that many of the most serious barriers to education lie within the school system. A chronic lack of investment in education has led to a shortage of government schools, particularly girls schools. Other factors include prohibitive school fees, corporal punishment, poor quality schools in the public and private sector, a lack of regulation and corruption.

