Pakistan will witness annular solar eclipse on June 21st

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will sight an annular solar eclipse on June 21st (Sunday), citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the met office, apart of southern parts of Pakistan, the solar eclipse will also be visible in parts of Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo and Ethiopia and in northern parts of India and China.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon covers the Sun’s center,leaving the Sun’s visible outer edges to form a “ring of fire” or annulus around the moon.

The partial eclipse in Pakistan will begin at 08:46 PST and end at 14:34 with the maximum eclipse will occur at 11:40 PST.

According to the PMD, maximum magnitudes of the eclipse in major Pakistani cities will be as follow:

The maximum solar eclipse visible in Karachi will be 91.53 percent, which will begin at 09:26 PST, reaches to maximum at 10:59 and will end at 12:46 PST.

Sukkur will witness the maximum magnitude of the eclipse, which will be 98.78, which will begin at 09:33 PST, reaches to maximum at 11:07 and will end at 12:54 PST.

In Islamabad the maximum magnitude of the eclipse will be 81.99, which will begin at 09:50 PST, reaches to maximum at 11:25 and will end at 13:06 PST.

In Lahore the maximum magnitude of the eclipse will be 91.19, which will begin at 09:48 PST, will reach to maximum at 11:26 and will end at 13:10 PST.

In Peshawar the maximum magnitude of the eclipse will be 79.44, which will begin at 09:48 PST, reaches to maximum at 11:21 and will ends at 13:02 PST.

In Quetta, the maximum magnitude of the eclipse will be 87.93, which will begin at 09:35 PST, reaches to its climax at 11:06 and will end at 12:49 PST.

In Gilgit the maximum magnitude of solar eclipse will be 74.88, which will begin at 09:56 PST, reaches to maximum at 11:30 and will end at 13:08 PST.

In Muzaffarabad, the maximum magnitude of the eclipse will be 79.96, which will begin at 09:52 PST, reaches to maximum at 11:26 and will end at 13:07 PST.

In Gwadar, the maximum magnitude of the eclipse will be 97.8, which will begin at 09:20 PST, reaches to maximum at 10:48 and will end at 12:32 PST.

