Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistani actor Ghana Ali getting married soon

Ghana Ali

Ghana Ali is the latest Pakistani celeb to take a plunge and get ready to tie the knot soon, as revealed by the actor’s latest Instagram posts and stories.

Ali shared a lovely photo of herself in an orange mayun dress with the caption, “Alhumdulillah new beginnings!”

The photo, which didn’t reveal much more about her plans for the future, was accompanied by Instagram stories that did quite the telling – Ali shared congratulatory posts from her friends, one which said, “Mayun bride.”

Here’s extending our heartiest congratulations to Ali and her future husband!

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

‘WandaVision’ rules at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut claims viral image of bodies floating in river is from Nigeria; gets…

Lifestyle

Supermodel Bella Hadid attends pro-Palestine rally in New York

Lifestyle

Black Panther figure joins London Madame Tussauds for re-opening

[X] Close