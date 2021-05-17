Pakistani actor Ghana Ali getting married soon
Ghana Ali is the latest Pakistani celeb to take a plunge and get ready to tie the knot soon, as revealed by the actor’s latest Instagram posts and stories.
Ali shared a lovely photo of herself in an orange mayun dress with the caption, “Alhumdulillah new beginnings!”
The photo, which didn’t reveal much more about her plans for the future, was accompanied by Instagram stories that did quite the telling – Ali shared congratulatory posts from her friends, one which said, “Mayun bride.”
Here’s extending our heartiest congratulations to Ali and her future husband!