Pakistani actor Ghana Ali getting married soon

Ghana Ali is the latest Pakistani celeb to take a plunge and get ready to tie the knot soon, as revealed by the actor’s latest Instagram posts and stories.

Ali shared a lovely photo of herself in an orange mayun dress with the caption, “Alhumdulillah new beginnings!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHANA ALI RAZA👸🏻 (@ghanaaliofficial)

The photo, which didn’t reveal much more about her plans for the future, was accompanied by Instagram stories that did quite the telling – Ali shared congratulatory posts from her friends, one which said, “Mayun bride.”

Here’s extending our heartiest congratulations to Ali and her future husband!

Comments

comments