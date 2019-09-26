Web Analytics
Pakistani-British citizen held for carrying bullets at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani-British citizen was taken into custody after bullets were recovered from his luggage at the Islamabad International Airport on Thursday.

Sources said the arrested man, identified as Shamms, was due to travel to Birmingham via a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight.

A total of ten bullets were found in his luggage during the scanning of his baggage.

Subsequently, the Airport Security Force (ASF) took him into custody and launched an investigation into the matter.

Last year in Nov, the Airport Security Force (ASF) had arrested a famed television actor, Asad Malik, for carrying a firearm at the Lahore airport.

The licence of the weapon he was carrying had expired, according to officials.

