Pakistani businessmen, families can now get Kuwait visa

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan confirmed Monday that Kuwait has restored visas for Pakistani families and businessmen.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement said that Pakistani businessmen residing in other Gulf countries can now avail online visa facilitation for entry into Kuwait.

At present, only Kuwaitis are allowed to enter the country owing to the COVID-19 related travel restrictions. However, there is an exemption for medical professionals.

The spokesperson said the relevant Pakistani and Kuwaiti authorities are also working together to chalk out mechanism for export of manpower in various fields from Pakistan.

We greatly appreciate Kuwaiti cooperation in this regard, he added.

Chaudhri said Pakistan and Kuwait have fraternal ties, which are firmly rooted in shared faith and values. The bilateral relationship is marked by growing cooperation in diverse fields, he added.

The decision to restore Kuwaiti visas for Pakistanis after about a decade-long suspension was taken during a meeting between Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Ahmad presented to the Kuwaiti PM a letter by Pakistani PM Imran Khan and also discussed with him the matters related to Kuwaiti visas for Pakistani expats. Kuwait decided to reinstate the immigration policies from before the decade-long blockade of visas and has allowed family and work permits with immediate effect.

