Celebrities to join Climate Strike in Pakistan’s different cities

Thousands of people from 26 different cities of Pakistan are expected to march for urgent action on climate breakdown.

This is a citizen-led initiative, organised by Climate Action Now, to help stop global warming.

Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg urged people from across the globe to join the Global Climate Strike that comes ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit scheduled for September 23.

Celebrities and activists took to social media to share that they will be a part of the strike which serves as a show of force to urge countries to respond by taking effective measures.

Activist Shaniera Akram shared that she will be joining Karachi-ites and walk for our future at Frere Hall park, Karachi at 4 pm.

“Today we walk for our country, today we walk for our children, today we walk for our planet. Today we join the rest of the world and walk for our future!! Frere Hall park Karachi 4pm,” her tweet reads.

Today we walk for our country, today we walk for our children, today we walk for our climate, today we walk together with the rest of the world to take control of our future. Frere Hall park Karachi 4pm #ClimateStrike #Pakistan 🇵🇰♻️🌱💪 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 20, 2019

Actor Adnan Malik highlighted that Pakistan is the 7th most vulnerable country to climate change. He announced that he will take part in the march in Lahore.

Climate change is a death sentence for a crime we did not commit. Join @adnanmalik at the climate strikes happening tomorrow across Pakistan. ✊🏾🌎 pic.twitter.com/jmo9N2D2ra — Amnesty International South Asia (@amnestysasia) September 19, 2019

Many people including students and children have already taken to streets in different cities since morning in a bid to save their planet.

Students in Gawadar ask, ‘If not now, then when?’ #ClimateMarchPakistan pic.twitter.com/qUHSoW408U — Climate Action Now! → Pakistan (@ClimateActionPk) September 20, 2019

Social entrepreneur and politician Ali Khan Tareen stressed that we should take part in the march for our future generations.

We all need to do our part. March for the future generations! @ClimateActionPk #ClimateMarch https://t.co/0rWQeEyBqr — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) September 20, 2019

The cities participating include Karachi, Mithi, Thatta, Lahore, Peshawar, Gilgit among many others.

Comments

comments