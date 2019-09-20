Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Celebrities to join Climate Strike in Pakistan’s different cities

Adnan Malik, Shaniera Akram, Clime Strike , Pakistan

Thousands of people from 26 different cities of Pakistan are expected to march for urgent action on climate breakdown.

This is a citizen-led initiative, organised by Climate Action Now, to help stop global warming.

Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg urged people from across the globe to join the Global Climate Strike that comes ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit scheduled for September 23.

Celebrities and activists took to social media to share that they will be a part of the strike which serves as a show of force to urge countries to respond by taking effective measures.

Activist Shaniera Akram shared that she will be joining Karachi-ites and walk for our future at Frere Hall park, Karachi at 4 pm.

“Today we walk for our country, today we walk for our children, today we walk for our planet. Today we join the rest of the world and walk for our future!! Frere Hall park Karachi 4pm,” her tweet reads.

Actor Adnan Malik highlighted that Pakistan is the 7th most vulnerable country to climate change. He announced that he will take part in the march in Lahore.

Many people including students and children have already taken to streets in different cities since morning in a bid to save their planet.

Social entrepreneur and politician Ali Khan Tareen stressed that we should  take part in the march for our future generations.

The cities participating include Karachi, Mithi, Thatta, Lahore, Peshawar,  Gilgit among many others.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Hamza Ali Abbasi, wife Naimal are holidaying in northern areas

Lifestyle

Giorgio Armani, Fendi showcase collections at Milan Fashion Week

Lifestyle

Kamila Shamsie denied German literary award for supporting Palestine

Lifestyle

Court to consider freeing jailed actor after outcry


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close