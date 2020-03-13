Celebs take safety precautions amid coronavirus outbreak

As the coronavirus, now declared a worldwide pandemic, continues to spread, celebrities took to social media to react to the outbreak.

Our local stars are taking all necessary safety precautions and urging their fans to do the same.

Saba Qamar

During an outdoor shoot, Saba Qamar was spotted wearing a surgical mask. The actress is in Istanbul, Turkey. Face-mask selfies of various celebrities have been doing rounds on social media.

Adnan Siddiqui

The acclaimed actor wore an N95 face-mask while travelling and shared a picture from the plane.

“The biggest mistake we humans can ever commit is not looking out for ourselves. Separate rumours from facts, but accept the risks about coronavirus,” he wrote on Instagram.

He advised people to follow a care regime: “Wash your hands every chance you get, try maintaining distance from people who are coughing or sneezing, avoid touching your eyes & nose and most importantly keep a mask handy.”

Ayesha Omar

The Bulbulay actor who attended Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match of Pakistan Super League at Nation Stadium, Karachi on Thursday took necessary steps to stay safe.

She took to Instagram to share that she and her friend were the only people wearing masks as well as gloves. “But I was shocked at how the entire stadium was full of people taking absolutely no precautions. No masks. No gloves. Hugging each other.”

The starlet went onto add that she was in a box where people from outside weren’t allowed but she still remained cautious — touched nothing, sanitised and washed hands every 15 minutes and didn’t shake hands with anyone.

Shaniera Akram

The socialite who was also in attendance at the stadium has something to say about the outbreak as well.

“Be it panic, precaution or prevention, whether we like it or not, our world as we know it, is about to go in to lock down! We have passed the point of if, it’s now a matter of when, Everybody needs to be prepared,” she tweeted.

