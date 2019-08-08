Every year Muslims from around the world gather in the holy city to perform Hajj. While many wait to get a chance to go for the Holy pilgrimage, these Pakistani celebrities will soon be heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the ritual.

The renowned stars including Feroze Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan made the announcement through social media.

Feroze Khan

Khan took to Instagram to share the news. His sister Humaima Malick also congratulated him and shared his pictures as he left for the pilgrimage.

“I would like to inform you all I’ve been invited to perform hajj this year by the Supreme. I would also like to ask forgiveness if I’ve hurt anyone here in any capacity ! Sending you all lots of love ❤️ ,” he penned in an Instagram post.

Hamza Ali Abbasi

Abbasi shared on twitter that he is blessed to be called to the holy city and will pray for Kashmir and Pakistan.

“Allah has accepted my extremely flawed but consistent efforts to walk his path and has blessed me with Hajj. I shall be off social media till the 16th. Will pray for Kashmir, Pakistan and for peace but if violence is forced on us then I’ll pray that may Allah be pleased with us,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor

The actor announced last month that he will be performing Hajj with his wife this year.

“We are going to perform Hajj, may Allah accept it. As a Muslim, it is our biggest wish that is going to be completed soon,” he said earlier.

Rubina Arshaf

The veteran actress is already in Saudi Arabia for Hajj and a video of her from the Holy Kaabah has been doing rounds on the internet.

